Transcript for Trump is 1st head of state to meet Japan's new emperor

Turning overseas to president trumps state visit to Japan chalked full of pomp and pageantry the president became the first head of state. To meet Japan's new emperor just weeks after he offended to the throne. And he sat down for talks with the Japanese prime minister touching on trade Iran North Korea. And much more ABC's nine accords are Od. Good morning Elizabeth just moments ago we heard from president trump and prime minister shin so I'll be after bilateral talks president trouble reassuring Japan. That the US holds a same position on North Korea. One day after tweeting that he wasn't disturbed by North Korea's recent missile tests. Residents dropped making history as the first world leader to meet with Japan's new emperor. The Japanese bowling out the red carpet for trump and First Lady Maloney a at a welcome ceremony full of pageantry. And sumo wrestling. As sumo grand champion. Viral argues the United States presidents cup. That event proceeded by a round of golf with prime minister shin still Avi put the two wasted no time beginning formal talks addressing matters at the center. Presidency does it feel we are going to discuss various challenges of the international community. Including North Korea of course we are going to cover bilateral economic issues between Japan and the United States. However despite concerns expressed by trumps national security advisor John Bolton and prime minister on day. About North Korea's recent missile tests the president tweed in mid trip that he is confident chairman Kim will keep his promise to hand. And that he wasn't bothered by the quote small weapons fired off I personally think that. Lots of good things will come. With North Korea his trip also comes amid trade tensions between the two countries escalated by threats trump made. Earlier this month to raise auto terrorists calling imported vehicles in a threat to national security we will talk to. Japan about autos I I will say the same time since I'm president. How many. Auto companies have announced at have actually built and are building plants. In the United States. And also while on stage in Tokyo president trump called former president Barack Obama's administration. A disaster on the economy and the Iran nuclear deal. Among many things he said he also said he's not a fan of Joseph Biden and as we know that's not the first time he's mentioned Joseph Biden. While on the strip. Cut at. Elizabeth and I think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.