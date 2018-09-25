Transcript for Trump reiterates America's decision to leave UN Human Rights Council

I spoke before this body last year and warned that the UN Human Rights Council. Had become a grave embarrassment. To this institution. Shielding. Egregious human rights abusers while bashing. America. And his many friends. Our ambassador. To the United Nations Nikki Haley. Laid out a clear agenda for reform. But despite reported. And repeated warnings. No action. At all. Was taken. So the United States took the only responsible course. We withdrew from the Human Rights Council. And we will not return until real reform. Is an act. For similar reasons the United States will provide. No support and recognition to the international criminal court. As far as America is concerned the ICC has no jurisdiction. No legitimacy. And no authority. The ICC claims near universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country. Violating all principles of justice fairness and due process. We will never surrender America's sovereignty. To an unelected unaccountable. Global bureaucracy. America is governed. By America. We reject the ideology of globalism. And we embraced the doctrine. Of patriotism.

