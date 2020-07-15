Turtles hatch on Colombia beach

Over a hundred baby loggerhead turtles were born on the shores of Colombia's Tayrona National Park, where the hatchlings made a dash towards the surf shortly after birth.
07/15/20

Transcript for Turtles hatch on Colombia beach
