-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care at London hospital
-
Now Playing: UK prime minister in ICU with coronavirus symptoms
-
Now Playing: Giant pandas mate naturally for the 1st time in a decade
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spends 2nd day in ICU
-
Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary who fired captain has resigned
-
Now Playing: Supermoon rises above England
-
Now Playing: Super Pink Moon, coronavirus, Wisconsin primary: World in Photos, April 7
-
Now Playing: Health care workers protest lack of staff, equipment in Greece
-
Now Playing: Newborn rhino rolls around in mud bath
-
Now Playing: British PM Boris Johnson being treated in intensive care unit
-
Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary captured on video blasting captain
-
Now Playing: Street artist pays tribute to people on front lines battling COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care
-
Now Playing: Israeli zoo welcomes newborns
-
Now Playing: This school teacher is going above and beyond to help her students learn from home
-
Now Playing: Latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: 4/6/20