Now Playing: More than 30 reported tornadoes in 5 states in 24 hours

Now Playing: Tornadoes expected to touch down over Easter weekend

Now Playing: A new royal biography will be released later this summer

Now Playing: Beachgoers in Spain practice social distancing

Now Playing: 1st look at new book ‘Finding Freedom’ about Meghan and Harry’s split from the royals

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 24, 2020

Now Playing: Thousands of Boeing 737s ordered to undergo emergency inspections

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 24, 2020

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Rescheduled Summer Olympics 1 year away

Now Playing: Family of British teen killed by US diplomat’s wife speaks out

Now Playing: US and China consulate showdown continues

Now Playing: Midair close encounter between fighter jet and passenger plane

Now Playing: Vehicles carefully push through a flooded tunnel

Now Playing: Fire threatens homes in Greece

Now Playing: Portland protests, Russian wildfires, a royal knighthood: This Week In Photos

Now Playing: White rhino welcomes baby at Monarto Safari Park

Now Playing: Thousands gather for Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia

Now Playing: US fighter jet has close call with Iranian plane above Syria