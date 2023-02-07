Ukraine missile attack survivor returns home

ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports on the story of Anastasia, a 23-year-old woman who survived a Russian missile attack that killed both of her parents in Dnipro, Ukraine.

February 7, 2023

