UK's Red Arrows jets perform surprise flyover of Edinburgh

The U.K.'s military aerobatic display team, the Red Arrows, performed a flyover of Edinburgh, Scotland's Royal Mile. The flyby had not been widely advertized.
0:26 | 08/25/20

Transcript for UK's Red Arrows jets perform surprise flyover of Edinburgh
