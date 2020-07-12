Unexpected fireworks display at pyrotechnics store

More
A blaze broke out at a pyrotechnics store, sending rockets exploding into the skies.
1:50 | 12/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unexpected fireworks display at pyrotechnics store
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"A blaze broke out at a pyrotechnics store, sending rockets exploding into the skies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74585119","title":"Unexpected fireworks display at pyrotechnics store","url":"/International/video/unexpected-fireworks-display-pyrotechnics-store-74585119"}