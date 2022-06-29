US asks for detained Giner, Whelan in exchange for Russian ‘merchant of death’

ABC’s Patrick Reevell discusses the proposed prisoner swap that would trade Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, the arms dealer dubbed "the merchant of death."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live