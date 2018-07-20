US demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions

More
Andrew Brunson, 50, was arrested as part of a sweeping crackdown on political opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
0:57 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions
We are disappointed in the results of today's hearing. I have. I have read the indictment I have attended three hearings. I don't believe that. There is any indication that faster Bronson is guilty of any sort of criminal or terrorist activity. My government remains deeply concerned. About his status as well as the status of other American citizens. And Turkish local employees of the US diplomatic mission. Who have been detained under state of emergency rules. We have great respect. Both for Turkey's traditional role as a haven for people of all faiths and for Turkey's legal traditions. And we believe that this case is out of step. With those traditions. We have great faith in the commitment of the Turkish people to justice. We'll continue to follow this case closely and hope that pastor Brunson is reunited with his family soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56708211,"title":"US demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions","duration":"0:57","description":"Andrew Brunson, 50, was arrested as part of a sweeping crackdown on political opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.","url":"/International/video/us-demands-american-pastors-release-turkey-congress-weighs-56708211","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.