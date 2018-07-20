Transcript for US demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions

We are disappointed in the results of today's hearing. I have. I have read the indictment I have attended three hearings. I don't believe that. There is any indication that faster Bronson is guilty of any sort of criminal or terrorist activity. My government remains deeply concerned. About his status as well as the status of other American citizens. And Turkish local employees of the US diplomatic mission. Who have been detained under state of emergency rules. We have great respect. Both for Turkey's traditional role as a haven for people of all faiths and for Turkey's legal traditions. And we believe that this case is out of step. With those traditions. We have great faith in the commitment of the Turkish people to justice. We'll continue to follow this case closely and hope that pastor Brunson is reunited with his family soon.

