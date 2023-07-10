US to give controversial munitions to Ukraine in aid package

ABC News Contributor Darrell Blocker breaks down the latest on the war in Ukraine, and the new fallout over the U.S. sending cluster bombs to Ukraine.

July 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live