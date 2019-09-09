U.S. Open, 'Surf-A-Thon' and Hong Kong protests,: World in Photos, Sept. 9

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:49 | 09/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for U.S. Open, 'Surf-A-Thon' and Hong Kong protests,: World in Photos, Sept. 9
Yeah it. Oh. A a a yeah yeah. Yeah. To. It. It's. Yeah. You. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I. A yeah. And you. Can. And yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65492982","title":"U.S. Open, 'Surf-A-Thon' and Hong Kong protests,: World in Photos, Sept. 9","url":"/International/video/us-open-surf-thon-hong-kong-protests-world-65492982"}