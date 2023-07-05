US shares video of Russian jets 'harassing' drones in Syria

Three Russian jets "engaged in unsafe and unprofessional" behavior when they interfered with three U.S. drones conducting an anti-terrorism operation in Syria, American officials said Wednesday.

July 5, 2023

