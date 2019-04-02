Transcript for Venezuelans hopeful Nicolas Maduro will not hold on to power

We're gonna go now two Venezuela the very latest happening there Cody would dealt. Can you tell us about whether or not it looks like in the Darrow is is going to change course or he's going to continue. To dig in and the very latest coming from the military generals what we understand are absolutely essential in this power struggle at happening. Well for now Nicholas photo showing no signs of backing down here he continues to dig and the question is. When will he not have a choice and when will the military. Force and to sort again then as you mentioned a little we can we once again salt tens of thousands of people. In the streets are protesting a motor they pulled several Circuit City blocks. And I was on the streets in 2017. Trouble last major protests here and the difference between these two protest movements. In 2017. With out on the streets. Since. Uncertainty people to know what would happen. But this year there's really. An upbeat atmosphere almost a festive atmosphere. A people are excited because they feel like this is already over like models days really are limited I spoke to several people who said. You know he has a few months here and people feel like for the first time not. Nicholas other doesn't Havel have a way to hang on who wants it all a once again saw more. Defections over the weekend major defections a top military general here inside the country defect in from a photo. Posting on online video saying that 90% of the country is not with the quote dictator as he put it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.