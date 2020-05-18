Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Venice begins reopening businesses after lockdown
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:36","description":"This marks promising progress for Italy, as the country begins to recover after a 10-week lockdown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70748903","title":"Venice begins reopening businesses after lockdown","url":"/International/video/venice-begins-reopening-businesses-lockdown-70748903"}