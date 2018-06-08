Video appears to show drone exploding in Venezuela

A drone appears to explode as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks in Caracas on Saturday. The video was retweeted by Maduro's official Twitter account.
0:28 | 08/06/18

