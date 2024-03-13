Vladimir Putin issues warning to Western countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin says if Russian sovereignty is threatened, he is prepared for nuclear war. ABC News correspondent Patrick Reevell and contributor Darrell Blocker discuss.

March 13, 2024

