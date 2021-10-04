Volcanic lightning illuminates St. Vincent sky

More
Lightning was seen in the night sky over St. Vincent after multiple reported eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.
0:20 | 04/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volcanic lightning illuminates St. Vincent sky
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Lightning was seen in the night sky over St. Vincent after multiple reported eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76997568","title":"Volcanic lightning illuminates St. Vincent sky","url":"/International/video/volcanic-lightning-illuminates-st-vincent-sky-76997568"}