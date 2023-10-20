The wait for help stretches into another day at the Rafah border crossing

U.S. Officials said they are still “hopeful” the Rafah gate will be opened, but a source familiar with the negotiations said efforts are now hitting multiple roadblocks.

October 20, 2023

