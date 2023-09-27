Woman becomes 1st in 5 years to test F1 car

Racer Jessica Hawkins became the first woman in five years to test a Formula One car when she got behind the wheel of an Aston Martin.

September 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live