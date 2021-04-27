Yoon Seok-yeol wins South Korea's presidential election

After a tight race, Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party was elected as the country’s 20th president on Wednesday with 48.56% of ballots.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live