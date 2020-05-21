New Zealand PM promotes 4-day workweek to encourage domestic tourism

More
Jacinda Ardern noted that 60% of New Zealand’s tourism industry is domestic tourism.
5:33 | 05/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Zealand PM promotes 4-day workweek to encourage domestic tourism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:33","description":"Jacinda Ardern noted that 60% of New Zealand’s tourism industry is domestic tourism.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70809139","title":"New Zealand PM promotes 4-day workweek to encourage domestic tourism","url":"/International/video/zealand-pm-promotes-day-workweek-encourage-domestic-tourism-70809139"}