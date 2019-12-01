Zoo in India welcomes baby hippo

A zoo in India welcomed a baby hippo in healthy condition. The calf was playful with its protective mother, named Dimpy.
0:54 | 01/12/19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

