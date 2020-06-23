Zoo in Tokyo reopens

Hundreds of people visited the Ueno Zoo after it reopened for the first time since February, when it closed due to the coronavirus.
0:58 | 06/23/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zoo in Tokyo reopens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

