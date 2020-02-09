Adorable baby gorilla beats chest

More
A silverback gorilla put on a show at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas.
0:46 | 09/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adorable baby gorilla beats chest
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"A silverback gorilla put on a show at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"72774488","title":"Adorable baby gorilla beats chest","url":"/Lifestyle/video/adorable-baby-gorilla-beats-chest-72774488"}