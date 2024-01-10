Beverly Johnson on new play and her historic Vogue cover

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with supermodel Beverly Johnson on the 50th anniversary of being the first Black woman to be on the cover of Vogue and her off-Broadway play “Beverly Johnson: In Vogue.”

January 10, 2024

