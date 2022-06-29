British Vogue editor-in-chief wants every woman to see themselves in magazine

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful about his new book, "A Visible Man: A Memoir," chronicling his career path and achievements in the fashion industry.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live