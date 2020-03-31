-
Now Playing: How a divorced family is living together through coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Granddaughter challenges her grandfather to a dance-off
-
Now Playing: Helping hands: COVID kits for the homeless
-
Now Playing: The new normal: Teaching kids remotely
-
Now Playing: Rachel Platten shares how she's keeping her 1-year-old busy while sheltering in place
-
Now Playing: Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec offer tips to small businesses
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on totes and storage containers
-
Now Playing: New York charity donates supplies to first responders
-
Now Playing: Eyes on the skies
-
Now Playing: This Chicago school principal made a heartwarming video for his students
-
Now Playing: Confident 3-year-old helps dad style her headwrap in adorable video
-
Now Playing: Live meditation with Deepak Chopra
-
Now Playing: The new normal: cooking at home
-
Now Playing: Helping Hands: Bon Jovi and his soul kitchen community dining restaurant
-
Now Playing: Kelly Ripa opens up about the loss of her friend John Callahan
-
Now Playing: Celebrities join Tyler Perry’s #HesGotTheWholeWorld challenge
-
Now Playing: The remarkable story behind how this 90-year-old beat coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Taste of Home's perfect banana bread