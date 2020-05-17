Carlisle High School students celebrate "Prom on Wheels" after pandemic crashes plans

Preston Griffin of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and local businesses like Burger King and Chick-fil-A team up to bring prom to students at Carlisle High School.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Carlisle High School students celebrate "Prom on Wheels" after pandemic crashes plans
