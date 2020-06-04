Celebrities 'doing good' during the coronavirus pandemic

More
Rock legend Rick Springfield discusses how some of the biggest names in music are lending a helping hand by offering free mini-performances online.
5:15 | 04/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Celebrities 'doing good' during the coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:15","description":"Rock legend Rick Springfield discusses how some of the biggest names in music are lending a helping hand by offering free mini-performances online.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"69998506","title":"Celebrities 'doing good' during the coronavirus pandemic ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/celebrities-good-coronavirus-pandemic-69998506"}