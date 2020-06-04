How a conference call during the coronavirus pandemic changed one family’s life

More
The Honorable John F. Cherry discusses how he presided over the Parsons family adoption.
5:23 | 04/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How a conference call during the coronavirus pandemic changed one family’s life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:23","description":"The Honorable John F. Cherry discusses how he presided over the Parsons family adoption.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"69998428","title":"How a conference call during the coronavirus pandemic changed one family’s life","url":"/Lifestyle/video/conference-call-coronavirus-pandemic-changed-familys-life-69998428"}