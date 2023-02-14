Many couples turn to 'sleep divorce' to help their relationships

Sleep scientist and clinical psychologist Dr. Wendy Troxel gives tips to get better sleep while sharing the bed with your partner.

February 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live