Transcript for Creative ways Bishop Marvin L. Winans connects with his church

Well it is state Friday here AD BC in our next guest has had his own set of challenges during this pandemic. At first focused on finding created new ways to connect with his church and then for weeks. Battling covad nineteen. Grammy Award winning gospel singer and founder of Detroit's perfecting church and bishop Marvin L Winans joins us now bishop winds. Thank you so much for being with us we're so happy to see that you're feeling better. You that you tested positive for Kobe nineteen about a month ago would you mind telling us about a mile journey and how your faith got you through it. Well our home I broke out of the CEO. Eric you're quoted. I thought I should go to an arsenal in. The year when the media did yeah. MD NN Sunday they released. And I stayed home that he will not greater say in her bedroom basic routing orders he must. There Sunday and Monday it winds its leaders before aren't. I was getting weaker and you know I've never had any change in the church but now we're back. And after going there are seeger in daily and age chance BA. Are dear to every call and well. And give our armament say police drop. How. Arms hosts are meteors also here is. Greater hurdle although Lou. Members of mature preventing insurers. A world. You know numbers. We're praying for me when we heard. Well we're certainly glad you're feeling better now when I know that you had to come up with a Marleau actually etc. Bob Bennett Miller knows. It is I don't know I don't hear. Only the new rates pull it out blue litter. To be here. Now that's very inspiring to hear and you people who are struggling right now needed to hear that from you that there is light at the end of the tunnel and I know you've come up with some new ways to connect with members of your church. While you were quarantine what is even doing tell us how you've been reaching out a connecting. Since its student movement are lazy and our general manager had. Kyle churches can't always be. Actually you. I don't members are well below our and call you remember she how he can do he had to be created during this says in Saint. Louis. Who are or only. And it didn't need. Judy dinners our senior editor and ensure they are OK Danner. Yeah it's OK horse and we. Know older. You know. Ask is iris or ebitda is shaking your. Shirt and making sure their. Everybody is. The god know just where. Are the Arab neighbors are on we Jeep. Oh man. That is beautiful and I know that you are now featured on new single. It belongs to me with your nephew Juan Winans and his wife Lisa and as we head into the weekend and a you have a message that you want to share with everyone. Who means there are spirits lifted right now. Well this this all this area want to visit to explore rare look. Marines news isn't part of her. New song. And yeah. The pearl yeah. All. Peru. Yeah. She. All. For wow that is beautiful. Spirits lifted it check. Big should not yeah why didn't think you so much for that we Smith you do you're talking with this afternoon were so happy to see you. Doing better than ever want to make sure everyone checks out her new single it belongs to me it's available on all major digital platforms thank you. Thank you it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.