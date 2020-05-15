-
Now Playing: Faith leaders discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their churches
-
Now Playing: How a family organized to surprise local nursing home staff
-
Now Playing: How to take advantage of the quarantine and get your spring cleaning going
-
Now Playing: How a detective is bringing mindfulness to his community through the pandemic
-
Now Playing: A break-in at his restaurant inspired this owner to give back to the community
-
Now Playing: Tarek El Moussa’s real estate tips during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Friends recreate canceled Jonas Brothers concert
-
Now Playing: Fitz and the Tantrums perform for graduates on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ surprises senior class at Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ gives a shout-out to senior at Georgetown Day School
-
Now Playing: The creative ways friends and family are honoring graduating seniors
-
Now Playing: These high school seniors are ready to serve on the front lines as EMTs
-
Now Playing: Lauren Bosworth says she's learned to recognize patterns that hurt her mental health
-
Now Playing: NASCAR is resuming the 2020 season in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: The essential worker going to unusual lengths during pandemic
-
Now Playing: This is a love story in the time of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: This is what happens when you let your husband cut your hair
-
Now Playing: WeWoreWhat founder’s easy work-from-home style hacks
-
Now Playing: Millions more Americans lose jobs