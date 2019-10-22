Cuddly corgis race in Corgi Cup

More
During the week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Seahawks hosted the 2019 Corgi Cup.
0:44 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cuddly corgis race in Corgi Cup
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"During the week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Seahawks hosted the 2019 Corgi Cup.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"66442696","title":"Cuddly corgis race in Corgi Cup","url":"/Lifestyle/video/cuddly-corgis-race-corgi-cup-66442696"}