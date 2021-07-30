Transcript for Feel Good Friday: Family starts ice cream truck to employ special-needs children

Welcome back it's time for feel Good Friday were real little good news heading into the weekend and today. It's all about. An Ohio family. And ice cream they found a very sweet way to make sure their kids with special leaves have the opportunity to work chill in greater Wagoner decided to buy an ice cream truck. And start a family business and now two of their ten kids Mary Kate and Josh who had Down syndrome. Have been hard at work in the special neat tree ice cream truck and Mary Kate and Josh Wagoner as well as dads all are here with us today to tell us a little bit more about your story first evolved. Thank you all for being here and such a cool thing that you're doing thanks so much for telling us your story today. You're well I'm not like I amber Erin saw. It's a pleasure so don't live. This idea come from at what point do you in your wife turned to each other and say let's nice cream truck. I background hasn't had in years in Britain and and then Barlow all ears and running by enriching company here Manning. I have a lot of down time I guess you could call. This summer are not a lot of different things last summer. All right hundred current not paying. As we saw an ideal thing to boring job marry and have going to be a part of it and so are wired LT. Getter aren't ready you know he would name right here 00. Need to grow specialty trees and that we want at any moment and end it's just had a better wonderful journey and it got great insult. How do you feel like it's. Been helping and Marion judged to be able to do this. Well home. We're going to be able to get out into the community. And out and interact when other people. And why we're me why us and them or social skills already sparked by yes in my. Especially. Our children. I'll be willing to think outside while I end up. You never know what we're absolutely and what they're doing right now. It's unexpected and blood that we do throughout their rule alone we need a wonderful. Wonderful parents and people. And adults are you or your won't William what what no fire. Around the nation and that organ reaching here. Outlining all the joy and not just don't get it out overbearing and and we loved. And I in no way it's only been a few months we've already sold 5000 desert units. What's your reaction to that and what's your message to other families who might be considering something like this. You know I think just you be willing to obtain meet it. Yeah sidewalks near what can we do you ramble. Shops and important special needs are. Young and maybe it is not even starting your business it will need to pay. He's watching from god no matter what your won't be hurt and all these. Throw her. Young they haven't weren't even value and and they can they can be. Except. And that. Group shouted berm are all. Walks who want to spend an incredible Europe to get out in the community and now to BO this year are worried. And ensure accurate everybody look like to ask her sorrow then what. Well Mary does what's your favorite flavor of ice Graeme. I. Joseph Lehman. Didn't they Rick. What were your address. I don't. Home. You wouldn't counties and her my favorite Santo. Bradley haven't missed some remodeling and married actress Barnett all my name or battery. And local. All right we'll next time we're in Iowa to track you guys down prism. Confusing agreement Mississippi mud jolt Mary Kate and Josh Wagoner we so appreciate you telling us your story today thank you. Aren't won't want to spend. No answers weren't together under a lot of them maybe things go around the world. But so much that we governor governor around in her underwear and Byron but people connect. Couldn't agree more Jill thank you. And you can find more feel good stories and Good Morning America dot com.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.