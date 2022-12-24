Frigid weather can't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast

Scores of surfing Santas turned out along Florida’s Space Coast to ride some waves on Christmas Eve despite the freezing cold weather—and raised more than $300,000 for local non-profits.

December 24, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live