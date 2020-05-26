Transcript for Gabrielle Union shares expert advice on staying fit during the pandemic

It's now more important than ever to focus on self-care as we move into our new normal and for many mommys that can be really tough. Without a weekly routine in place. Actress Gabrielle union has teamed up with digital fitness app fit. Let's take a look. Are you ready, mom? Yeah. Yeah. Now, tighten your core. Yeah. Nope. Nope. Ready? I love it. We are so happy to have Gabrielle union, author of the new children's book "Welcome to the party." With us now, Gabrielle, love that video. Just using your baby as a weight with little kisses in between. It looks like she was having fun. How did you come up with the idea to bring her into your workout routine? I think for a lot of us, I actually shot that before quarantine, but certainly now we are home with our kids. So, the more you can incorporate them actually into your workout, the better, and she's about 30 pounds, so who needs weights when I've got my baby? I think that's perfect. I love it. So many different uses there. So what's the biggest challenge of your mommy and me workouts? Her wiggling around. I'm also not used to weights, you know, walking away from me, having a mind of their own. I'm usually just trying to keep my core tight and hope that I don't throw out my back. She has a mind of her own. She may wander off. She may decide that she wants to -- all sort of things can happen. Family fitness is big in your house. Your husband Dwyane wade joining you in some of those workouts. That you've shared on the app. Working out with a partner, do you think that makes a big difference? Yeah, it actually makes them a lot easier to have someone else in the trenches with you, hold you accountable and meet those fitness goals. Especially during quarantine it's easy to just let it go. And for me, having someone that keeps me motivated, keeps me on track, helps me, you know, give myself peace of mind. Hey, come on, let's get up, let's keep it going. Accountability. Accountability. What's your best advice to other moms about finding that workout routine that works for them? Because everybody's different. Everyone's time is different. If you have 15 minutes, a hit workout, where it's interval training, you can do ten minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, if that's all you have time for, a quick hiit workout. If you have an hour, find an workout that's going to kind of keep your brain working as well, helping with coordination. As long as you're going to stay interested that's the workout for you. Thank you for being with us. So great to speak with you. Thank you so much for having me this morning. Coming up next here on "What you need to know" -- the San

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.