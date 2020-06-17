Transcript for 'Groom-A-Long' showcases celebs and pet grooming tips while under lockdown

Much like most of us our pets aren't looking quite the same during this pandemic. If you're tempted to try grooming at home, this might actually be the best time to go for it. Some much-needed help is on the way, thanks to Carson kressley and friends. Take a look. What's the next step? Now, we need to wash her. Just grab the shampoo. As far as the amount of shampoo that you use -- Again, dogs, enough to really get, you know, on their tail -- Really need to get in there, that's another place where wipes come in handy. Yeah, they do. Well, that's a scene from the great American groom-a-long, hosted by Carson kressley, and he joins us now. Carson, so happy to have you with us. The groom-a-long coming up this weekend. Tell us how it works. It's Saturday night on animal planet. At 10:00 P.M. Basically, we've all been struggling with our own grooming needs during the pandemic. Our pets are no different. And I call up some of my celebrity friends like Dennis Quaid and Apollo Ohno, and we actually walk them through grooming their dog at home with an expert on the line, we do all it on zoom. We are helping to make their pets look and smell a little fresher. Because it's been a while since people have been able to take their dog for a grooming, just like it's been a while since we've been able to go to the salon, so it's really turns out to be very quite fun. Exactly, my dog, his name has turned into you're a smelly boy. We need help here. What's your number one tip for anyone trying to groom their pet at home? I think the number one tip is to be prepared and make sure you have all of your supplies. One big thing is that you should use a shampoo that's made just for dogs or for pets. Because their hair has a different ph and their skin is more sensitive in certain ways. You really want to use a product that's made just for them and you can get them online very easily. They're quite available. And the other thing is, just make sure your pet is always safe. You know, don't let them -- if you're washing them in a sink, don't let them walk around on a wet countertop, for several reasons, but to keep them safe from jumping and falling. And then the toenails, the little claws, those can be very sensitive. You should really if you can leave that to a professional, hopefully when some of the restrictions will be eased. I think that's great advice. Yes, I feel the same way about the toenails. I'm not dpoij the try that. It's okay if they're a little long right now. This is, of course, Carson, pride month, and this year you're co-hosting a special virtual pride celebration. I was there in New York City last year. It was amazing. What should we look for this year? Yeah, this year, I mean, new York City pride is kind of where the pride movement really kicked off after the stonewall riots in 1969. Pride has always been a very important even not just for the lgbtq-plus community but for everybody in New York City, and that's why ABC 7 is televising a virtual parade this year, and it will have a lot of the great stuff that the regular parade has, we have an amazing guest of honor in Daniel levy and we have incredible performers, Billy porter, Janelle mona, and there will be a moment we stand in solidarity with the black lives matter as well, because pride has always been a community event about standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity. It should be a very, very special pride this year. Yeah, I wanted to ask you what we can all do at home to honor pride month even though we can't be all together to celebrate? What can we as individuals do? You can be a little bit more fabulous. No, I think it's about the spirit of inclusivity. About celebrating diversity. And I think if you carry that in your heart, I always say pride for me is something that isn't just one day throughout the year, and I try to carry that attitude and I think just being inclusive and open and loving is the most important components of pride and I try to embrace that all year long. Amen. Carson kressley, thank you so much for being with us. We certainly appreciate it and we want to let everyone know that the great American groom-a-long airs on Saturday on animal planet And up next

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.