Love in the time of coronavirus

More
People fight for love with creative dates, offbeat weddings and revisited relationships.
5:23 | 04/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Love in the time of coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:23","description":"People fight for love with creative dates, offbeat weddings and revisited relationships.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"70342225","title":"Love in the time of coronavirus","url":"/Lifestyle/video/love-time-coronavirus-70342225"}