Man rescues young goose after turtle attack

A good Samaritan on a rainbow unicorn pool float rescued a young goose struggling to swim after it was attacked by a snapping turtle.
0:56 | 06/05/18

Transcript for Man rescues young goose after turtle attack
What little leaning news. And little there's. OK what's the problem Kearney. All of. It's a snapping turtle. Duties of head. T deter. Oh they're welcoming him and I'm happy.

