Transcript for From medical school to doctor during COVID-19 pandemic

We are back now with a stunning turn of events for a Massachusetts medical student catapulted from early commencement to packed hospital hallways right in the middle of a pandemic in no time flat. Let's welcome new doctor, akshay Kapoor. Dr. Kapoor, first, congratulations on graduating from med school. Obviously an amazing milestone but due to this pandemic, I understand that your graduation was anything but typical. Tell us about it. Thank you, Amy. Yeah, it's been surreal. It's one week we matched our residency programs, the following week we graduated and the week after we were in the hospital helping take care of our neighbors, so it's been quite a whirlwind experience over the past few weeks, but we feel well prepared for it. Tell me about what that transition was like. No one can prepare for something like that. How did it go? Right. So it was actually relatively smooth, believe it or not. All of us had grown up in the community from the surrounding towns. We've been in the same hospitals before we came to medical school and during it and trained at the same providers. Our mentors are there and we know the staff. UMass was really helpful in giving us the resources we need and including a covid-19 boot camp before we started so hit the ground running. You hit the ground running. What has your experience been like working in the hospital over these past weeks? So given my previous experience, I volunteered in a covid-19 only team so all my patients have the virus and many are pretty sick, so it's been really difficult. You remember every patient who passes on to your care, you remember their face, you remember their family and in just a few short weeks I've been in the hospital I've lost more patients and had difficult conversations with loved ones than my combined training so far. I was going to ask you, you go through all this work through med school. What prepared you most for what you're experiencing now, if anything? Right, I think we live in surreal times. I think everything has changed. Our school really emphasizes personal communication and being there for someone, putting a hand out when they need it and this new climate, we're doing most of our work through the computer, on the phone or even facetiming our patients, so it's been really, really almost prepare you so you just get down and do the work. I can't imagine what that is like especially that's what you first walk into. Have you seen some encouraging signs of hope and inspiration as you and your colleagues are fighting this virus with your patients side by side? Definitely. I mean, the hospital is a really different place right now like you've said. It's almost eerie and it's really empty but there is a really strong sense of community that's emerged from this virus and maybe that's a silver lining in all this. You see it amongst the doctors, nurses, support staff, first responders and the community as a whole, and I think that new bond is really what's keeping us going. Is there anything you want to say to people who -- I mean, we are, by the way, so grateful and so thankful for all of you and your colleagues' tireless effort. We are just in awe of what you do each and every day. Anything you want to share with the community about what we can do to help you? It's been amazing to see the show of support from the community, and I ask that they continue doing that and remember that behind that mask that there is a smile and a human and that's been the hardest part. It's good to know that you are feeling that love, and I can see that smile behind that mask. It's good to envision that as well as we see all of you doing your jobs so diligently and so bravely. Dr. Akshay, thanks for being with us. We appreciate it. Thank you, Amy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.