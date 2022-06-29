Meet a contender for title of world's smallest pony

The owner of a Shetland pony measuring a mere 19.6 inches in height hopes the animal will make it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s smallest pony.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live