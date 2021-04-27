Is the metaverse the future of the Internet?

ABC’s Maggie Rulli dives into virtual reality, and explores the future of the internet, how far the metaverse is to becoming reality and the concerns about this new universe.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live