Transcript for Nation’s food supply chain facing challenges

This morning growing concern about the nation's food supply chain just days after one of the biggest pork processing plants in the country was forced to shut down in South Dakota. Because of a cove in nineteen out Parikh. Smithfield Foods says it's closing two more plants which process ham and bacon. This is unique in the fact that the we've not had its plant shutdown of this nature before. And now in Iowa at least two deaths from Kobe nineteen have been confirmed at a Tyson Foods plant hundreds of workers are infected. The North American meat industry says the meat supply is strong but more plant closures could bring shortages in the stores. If we continued to see shutdowns of plants going forward that can't operate be the crisis that we're end. That we could see some further disruptions. And retail. Don't always ruby doing. We're all of that car. With more processing plants falling idol. Farmers are increasingly worried at their meat won't make it to the market. Try to get a mention other labs but at other plants verticals. The same problem. This comes as grocery store struggle to meet historic demand. With more people than ever now eating at home restaurants and school lunch is no longer an option experts say it's that change in demand not to supply. That is the biggest challenge when it comes to the food supply chain right now. The way food is prepared and packaged and resold in a restaurant. Or school is significantly different. In the way its package for you to back in the grocery store our supply chain is sophisticated. And efficient. Denigrated and synchronize. And it's taken us a few days to relocate. The misalignment between institutional settings and grocery settings you might think of it as an interstate when this rule flowing along well. And you have a crash in one place it backs up and that's what's happened and is in the food supply chain but we're working through that. And guys we can't forget about the millions of Americans go Hollywood Gagne James. Who can't afford. So New York City in particular has just announced it will spin this 170. Million dollars over the next four months. To help the Eagles and he during this crisis Kinney Mona. All right Kimberly thank you.

