Transcript for North Carolina animal shelter discussed pandemic struggles

Just like so many of us animal shelters are also trying to adjust to this new normal but it's not been easy. Despite challenging times, shelters like North Carolina's saving grace are doing whatever it takes to keep adoptions going strong for our furry friends. Take a look. Hi, my name is Molly Goldston. We work with a lot of the most rural counties in North Carolina and South Carolina, pulling animals from shelters that might not have the resources, the funding or the population to vet and make these animals available for adoption. We have one of the highest -- rates in the country. Our shelters, whether it's pandemic, a disaster or just everyday life they are just burdened with lots of unwanted dogs, puppies, and kittens that are really great pets. We run on only donations. We don't get any sort of government funding. We're fully funded by donations. It's been a total struggle. It seems like we were constantly changing things. We looked at closing, and we can't close. If saving grace doesn't continue, then so many animals don't get a chance at adoption. We came up with different ways to social distance -- pick up animals in the car. Do the adoption process online. We offered overnight spend the nights so that people could take an animal home and see how it did at home. We'll definitely survive the pandemic. We, again, are in an area of the country where we have a high intake all the time and so we just learned to manage that and deal with it and our community's really great. Joining us now is founder and director of saving grace animals for adoption, Molly Goldston. Thanks so much for being with us I know you just talked about how you're used to working under challenging circumstances. What's are your current, most pressing needs right now at saving grace? So we have recently in the last couple of years, been working on a campaign to build a bigger shelter, a better facility to house the animals that we do. So that campaign kind of took a backseat and we're trying to go day by day as far as the funding for medical care for the animals on site and in our to keep going day by day. Day by day. We're not only the ones who have been moved by your story. We have a surprise for you, CEO of I and love and you pet food company is joining us now. Beau, I know Molly's story really resonated with you. You have a big surprise for her. Well, look, her story really did resonate with us. I'll tell you, working with rescues and working with shelters is in our DNA and at the heart. When I heard about the struggles and Molly's story, it really touched us. I'm proud and thrilled with the opportunity to help. All of the employees I and love and you, $5,000. Molly, talk -- That's amazing. How do you feel, how is this going to help? That's wonderful. That's wonderful. We have very little food right now. So that would be great. We're feeding tons of moms and puppies and adults as well. So that would be wonderful. Well, we appreciate both of you. Beau, thank you so much for your generosity. Yes. And Molly thank you for your incredible efforts to help the animals in your community. We wish you all the best. Thank you. Thank you so much.

