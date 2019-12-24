Penguins play at Melbourne Zoo

Penguins at the Melbourne Zoo had a blast playing with their custom-made jumping castle, part of the zoo's plan to keep the animals' bodies and minds active and healthy.
3:00 | 12/24/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Penguins play at Melbourne Zoo
