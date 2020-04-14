Transcript for Signs of Strength: ABC's James Longman's feel-good news stories

And you. On yeah Aaron time mrs. Lucas heartwarming moment in a six year old girl in Turkey is reunited with. Caller has a health care worker who's been treating corona virus patients for a month. You see there the tears of joy you know little girl has now that mom is back at home. Finally tonight we'll leave you with some additional moments that will warm your heart and make you smile James long been taken away. I want. As we continue to essentially distanced the world outside nature. Seems to be read phone lines take a look at these extraordinary pictures out of India at pollution is plummeting. And so you Himalayan mountain tops and now visible. For the first time in thirteen years. As we will wait to endorse him is healing. This really sweet video out of China. Now in this film the lost 39 we just want to show you again just because it really doesn't end caps today how will all feel when we finally get to come. I'm alone down. Those two little kids best friends told us to continue to. Really really sweet. And speaking of viral videos we wanted to see some of these older folk. Who have got in on the social media train check out this 87 year old school ground guidance Yahoo!. And he's picked up millions of adoring fountains also take talk. He's a needed only three months. Sex and yeah you can. We're. And he's not the only goals and only finding his voice on social media to how some of the others joining the trend we're gonna keep ourselves busy. And yet your mom aunts. You could yeah. Piedmont again. Yeah yeah. I don't wait it go. Still radiate coast. Tick tack makes me he Allen young. On grounds Kevin today. And then as American actor and as need to within the 64 year old has gone missing ground talking to wouldn't causes that I hunkered down as saying while real is. Think we'll be out dead and in. His awful. They still march. Hannity today. In March. So it is come to Vegas. All our name. A pass that found and watch and a martyr program on television. Honey. She killed in. You mean she stated that the attackers. And I political hay has been teaching us some important tips on how to survive this corona virus crisis. Downing on her body bandied which you can coming up to beat. Us it's not this is here. Luke Edwards isn't. Now remember stay at home. And so. Thank you very much. And take a look at this Republic's patients in queen's annual. Or came out of the hospital. I mean outpouring of love and some over healthcare workers from line continues. Jesus only the latest news and Clorox. I'm leaving now would this extraordinary rendition. Amazing grace my time in CN. I'm trail. Sang it is since procedural east song names message of love and healing. Among. Seeing. Please. Listen. It really was something. They save everybody. And begin to tell them. How sweet the sound indeed our thanks to James for them.

