'I really see the song as a living symbol': Author on the national anthem

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Professor Mark Clague about his new book, "O Say Can You Hear?" on how the national anthem has impacted the country's culture and why it remains disputed.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live