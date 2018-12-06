Squirrel steals candy from Disney's Magic Kingdom

A squirrel snagged a bag of Peanut M&Ms from a Magic Kingdom store and scampered away with the bag in its mouth.
0:33 | 06/12/18

Squirrel steals candy from Disney's Magic Kingdom
