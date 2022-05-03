Tik Talk: Therapy Gecko is 'about being a gecko and talking to people on the phone'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Lyle the Therapy Gecko, an unlicensed lizard psychologist with over 2 million followers on TikTok.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live